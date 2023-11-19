Australian Banks' Margins Hit Record Low Amidst Mortgage Competition

Margins at Australia’s banks have been falling for decades. But not quite in the same way as the last six months. Rivals were aghast when Commonwealth Bank announced a 33 basis points drop in net interest margins. Falling net interest margins can explain the challenges faced by major lenders, including mortgage competition and pressure to offer higher rates on deposits. Australian banks hit a record low of 1.77% in 2022, but margins briefly rose to 1.87% last year.

Recent bank earnings indicate that this improvement was short-lived





🏆82. FinancialReview » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİSBANETİMES: Bank margins in focus as big four’s profits tipped to hit $33bAs three of the big four banks report their results in the next week, investors will be eyeing stubborn cost of living pressures and elevated interest rates.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

SMH: Bank margins in focus as big four’s profits tipped to hit $33bAs three of the big four banks report their results in the next week, investors will be eyeing stubborn cost of living pressures and elevated interest rates.

Source: smh | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australian cybersecurity: Inside the secret Accenture team trying to hack the banksJason Ford and his “red teams” have been breaking into banks by fooling workers with the latest psychological tricks targeting the human foibles that leave IT defences vulnerable.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Rapper slams Aussie singer in online rantAzealia Banks has gone on a bizarre online rant aimed at Australian pop star, Troye Sivan.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Optus outage: Triple Zero 'unaffected' as banks, hospitals and more hit by delaysHere&x27;s a round-up of what&x27;s been affected, and what they&x27;ve had to say.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »