Australian authorities issue warning over COVID variant Pirola

Authorities in at least two Australian states have raised concerns about a new coronavirus subvariant which has reared its head amid a surge in COVID-related hospital admissions. The number of Queenslanders in hospital with a COVID-19 infection has swelled to 146, twice what it was just two weeks ago. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Growing fears about new COVID sub-variant In South Australia, COVID-related hospitalisations have tripled to more than 60.

86 is the most striking SARS-CoV-2 strain the world has witnessed since the emergence of Omicron”. But she tempered concerns by saying that even in a worst-case scenario “we are not expecting to witness comparable levels of severe disease and death (as) we did earlier in the pandemic”. How severe is it? Common symptoms identified include a runny nose, headache, sore throat, sneezing, changes to your sense of smell and taste, and fatigue.

