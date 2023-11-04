Australian author Christos Tsiolkas talks about his new novel and life in Melbourne

‘I want to know what it’s like to turn 60 and 70, if I’m lucky enough.’ Take a walk through Melbourne’s inner north with Australian author Christos Tsiolkas. Photograph: Nadir Kinani/The Guardian , and perhaps but for Helen Garner, no other author has captured life in Melbourne as truthfully.
It feels oddly thrilling to meet the 58-year-old on his turf – in the suburbs where a man might hit a child who isn’t his own (The Slap); that might produce a troubled swimming prodigy (Barracuda); that might produce a young gay Greek-Australian who spends 24 hours chasing handjobs and cocaine across the city (Loaded).We meet where all interviews should begin: Vinnies. When I arrive, Tsiolkas has already found treasure: a Jill Scott CD and’s 71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance on DVD, complete with an ancient Video Ezy sticker. The former was nicked from his house during a party, he says, and the Haneke is just brilliant., opens there, as Perry, fresh from breaking up with his married lover of 10 years, dresses for his first date with Ivan, a burly gardener from Bonbeach. Both men are in their 50s; both have been scarred by love. It is Tsiolkas’ most tender novel by far, and I loved it for that – which I tell him, and discover he has a habit of coming to a complete halt, even in the middle of a road, when he really wants to make a point.“I mean this very genuinely – that means a lot,” he says, hovering at a pedestrian crossin
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: theage | Read more »
Source: theage | Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »
Source: theage | Read more »
Source: theage | Read more »