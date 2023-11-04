Australian author Christos Tsiolkas talks about his new novel and life in Melbourne

‘I want to know what it’s like to turn 60 and 70, if I’m lucky enough.’ Take a walk through Melbourne’s inner north with Australian author Christos Tsiolkas. Photograph: Nadir Kinani/The Guardian , and perhaps but for Helen Garner, no other author has captured life in Melbourne as truthfully.

It feels oddly thrilling to meet the 58-year-old on his turf – in the suburbs where a man might hit a child who isn’t his own (The Slap); that might produce a troubled swimming prodigy (Barracuda); that might produce a young gay Greek-Australian who spends 24 hours chasing handjobs and cocaine across the city (Loaded).We meet where all interviews should begin: Vinnies. When I arrive, Tsiolkas has already found treasure: a Jill Scott CD and’s 71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance on DVD, complete with an ancient Video Ezy sticker. The former was nicked from his house during a party, he says, and the Haneke is just brilliant., opens there, as Perry, fresh from breaking up with his married lover of 10 years, dresses for his first date with Ivan, a burly gardener from Bonbeach. Both men are in their 50s; both have been scarred by love. It is Tsiolkas’ most tender novel by far, and I loved it for that – which I tell him, and discover he has a habit of coming to a complete halt, even in the middle of a road, when he really wants to make a point.“I mean this very genuinely – that means a lot,” he says, hovering at a pedestrian crossin

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Christos Tsiolkas: ‘I don’t understand wanting to live a youthful life forever’At 58, the bestselling author grapples with ageing, pornography and the suburbs as he releases his most tender book yet

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

THEAGE: Second Melbourne sobering-up centre to open in St KildaResidents of a St Kilda street received flyers from the Department of Health saying the service would be established at an existing health centre for Indigenous people.

Source: theage | Read more »

THEAGE: From diehard punters to fashionistas, meet the Melbourne Cup tribesWhen horses thunder down the straight at Flemington during this year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival, 250,000 people will be trackside making statements with their feathers and finery.

Source: theage | Read more »

FOXSPORTSAUS: Derby Day LIVE: Melbourne Cup spot and $22m in prize money up for grabsHorse Racing: Let's find you a winner! Take a look at some of the best lead-up runs by the top chances for the 2023 Melbourne Cup.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »

THEAGE: Is this the death of the car boot picnic at the Melbourne Cup Carnival?A Victoria Racing Club decision to remove exclusive picnic spots at Flemington Racecourse and broaden access to general admission ticket holders has sparked a members’ backlash.

Source: theage | Read more »

THEAGE: Arms race for the most extravagant pools divides residents across MelbourneCouncils across Victoria struggle with the complexities of building large and increasingly extravagant aquatic centres, which experts say at a cost to ratepayers, taxpayers and the environment.

Source: theage | Read more »