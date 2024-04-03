Australian Aid Worker Killed in Gaza Attack

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed Australians’ outrage over the death of an Australian aid worker and six colleagues in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Israeli military insists it did not deliberately target the aid workers.

With international law experts saying that Israeli troops involved in the attack could potentially be exposed to war crimes charges, Foreign Minister Penny Wong declined to speculate on whether Australia would consider imposing sanctions on Israel after the attack.Melbourne-born aid worker Zomi Frankcom was volunteering with the World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza when the car she was travelling came under deadly Israeli missile fire. The first recorded deaths of foreign aid workers since the war in Gaza began has prompted several organisations to suspend operations in the beleaguered enclave, where civilians were already struggling from malnutrition and extreme hunge

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian aid worker killed in Gaza in alleged Israeli airstrike named as Zomi FrankcomPM Anthony Albanese describes 43-year-old’s death as ‘completely unacceptable’ as tributes flow for World Central Kitchen worker online

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian aid worker killed by Israeli air strike in GazaAccording to local reports, the woman was working for not-for-profit World Central Kitchen when she and other foreign nationals were killed in their vehicle.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian World Central Kitchen aid worker killed in Israeli air strike in central GazaAn Australian aid worker has been killed in an Israeli air strike in central Gaza, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australian aid worker killed after Israeli air strike on central GazaAn Australian aid worker has been killed in an Israeli air strike in central Gaza, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Israeli PM's refusal to heed US demands on food aid for Gaza is morally indefensibleThe Israeli PM's refusal to heed US demands on food aid for Gaza is morally indefensible, hurting the president - and opening the door to Donald Trump.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

UN says Israeli restrictions on Gaza food aid may constitute a war crimeHigh commissioner for human rights describes crisis as human-made as hunger levels worsen

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »