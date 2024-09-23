Australia Watches as US Eyes Ban on Chinese Software and Hardware in Smart Vehicles

The Albanese government says it is closely watching a move by the US to ban the use of Chinese software and hardware in smart vehicles due to national security concerns.

The US decision follows a months-long investigation by the department, ordered by President Joe Biden, and warnings from Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about the risks of Chinese-made connected-car technology, including that data could be shared with Beijing and used to disable cars remotely. “It’s hard to see how it is in our national interest for companies headquartered in an authoritarian state to become the dominant supplier of vehicles in Australia and retain access to the enormous amounts of data they collect,” Paterson said.“It’s time for our Cybersecurity Minister Tony Burke to step up and outline what action the government will take or why he thinks it’s not a problem even though our closest allies do.

