has spoken of his feelings of disappointment and rejection at the defeat of the Indigenous voice referendum, critical that public figures who talk about racism in Australia are characterised as “troublemakers” in media discourse.

“The voice was never a modest ask, it was monumental. Perhaps this was the opportunity lost by the yes campaign, to not let the voice truly speak,” Grant said on Monday night.“Instead it was shushed…shrunk small enough to fit into politics. In the consultants’ suites and the lawyers’ dens, it was determined that if the voice was made so inoffensive people may say yes. Instead it was so inoffensive people found it so easy to say no.

“Our nation is set in stone: one word, no. Whatever hope there may be for a different Australia, I likely won’t live to see it,” he said. In his ANU speech, Grant said he was “grateful” to have declined invitations to speak on news panels on referendum night, and again lamented how such issues were discussed in the media. headtopics.com

“But the politician is so devastatingly convincing. The politician has no tolerance for history, pain is negated by progress.” Grant’s speech goes on to say: “I drink from a bubbler and I give thanks for running water. That’s the measure of history, we have running water now. Thank you colonisation.”, Nampijinpa Price said she didn’t believe there were any negative ongoing effects of colonisation on Indigenous people, adding: “Now we’ve got running water, we’ve got readily available food.”

“The voice to me, was never about resentment. It was never about identity… But Australia would not shoulder that load. Instead we got a lecture about unity. Those who own history, claimed for themselves history’s final word: no,” he said. headtopics.com

