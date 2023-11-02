Australia warned cost to the economy will be higher the longer it delays its energy transition

“The longer we delay, the more ambitious we need to be in the future,” Mr Jackson told Sky News Australia.“The big concern amongst investors is really about the political argy-bargy that’s going on about this.

“We have a bipartisan commitment to net zero; we need both major parties and indeed the entire parliament to come together to actually resolve the challenges we have.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: To avoid recession, the Reserve Bank of Australia must carry a credible stickThe bank must be seen to be independent of government and make good monetary policy decisions if it is to convince the public it will get inflation under control.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Jackson Warne on the shattering moment he found out Shane Warne was dead: ‘Complete shock’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘Earliest known film of the Beatles’ to feature in Peter Jackson-directed music videoDirector makes his first ever music video for Now and Then, the ‘final’ Beatles song combined from 1995 sessions and a late-70s John Lennon demo

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Peter Jackson Directs Video for Beatles' 'Final' SongDirector Peter Jackson goes beyond his Beatles documentary to create a video clip for the band's 'final' song, featuring unseen footage and recordings by John Lennon and George Harrison.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: ‘Sheer terror’: Peter Jackson makes video for new Beatles songThe Lord of the Rings director has made a clip for the hugely anticipated ‘Now and Then’, even though he says it would have been easier to do a runner.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: ‘Sheer terror’: Peter Jackson makes video for new Beatles songThe Lord of the Rings director has made a clip for the hugely anticipated ‘Now and Then’, even though he says it would have been easier to do a runner.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕