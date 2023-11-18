Australia vs India: World Cup clash stirs up excitement in India

Two batters are out to steer their country to a third World Cup triumph but Pat Cummins’ Australia stand in their way, that dizzying night in Mumbai when MS Dhoni struck the most famous of all his sixes and Sachin Tendulkar was held aloft on the shoulders of teammates, expectation in the country somehow feels even greater., a state of delirium had been already reached.

A vast crowd of locals had gathered along the Motera road that leads to the gates of the Narendra Modi Stadium, the fans cheering joyfully, drivers honking their horns and the gimlet-eyed police officers and soldiers just about holding their lines.As India’s cricketers underwent their final preparations in the sanctity of a ground that will transform into a raucous six-figure sell-out – the prime minster among them – the names of Rohit Sharma and were most common on replica shirts outsid





🏆90. GuardianAus » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Matthew Wade to lead Australia’s T20 team for matches against India after Cricket World Cup7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

FOXSPORTSAUS: Australia and India Poised to Qualify for World Cup Semi-FinalsIndia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia are likely to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. Australia is in red-hot form with four straight wins, while India remains undefeated and is the clear favorite to win the tournament.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Rugby world cup: England hold off Argentina fightback to take World Cup bronzeEngland beat Argentina to win the Rugby World Cup bronze final.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SBSNEWS: SBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rightsSBS will remain the home of the World Game - with the national broadcaster today confirming it has secured the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

FOXSPORTSAUS: India’s early win in clash likely to determine Aussie opponent for World Cup semis — LIVECricket World Cup: Australia have claimed a crucial win while sending England home from the Cricket World Cup in a 33 run victory.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »

ABCNEWS: India remains perfect at Cricket World Cup to beat New ZealandHeavy fog stopped play for a brief period in Dharamsala, but it could only delay India's march to victory against New Zealand, with Virat Kohli scoring 95.

Source: abcnews | Read more »