Australia Urgently Needs a Policy Reset for Adult Vaccination

Australia ‘urgently needs a policy reset’ to encourage more people to get a jab for Covid, flu, shingles and pneumococcal disease. Governments should create a new national plan to make adult vaccination as robust as childhood vaccines, as rates lag across dangerous diseases and misinformation increases, according to a new report.

A Grattan Institute report published on Monday has found Australia “urgently needs a policy reset” with data showing rates of adult vaccination against Covid, flu, shingles and pneumococcal disease are far too low. Beyond childhood, adults are recommended to get the influenza vaccine every year, the shingles vaccine at 65 and the pneumococcal vaccine, which protects against a bacteria which can cause pneumonia, bloodstream infection and meningitis, at 70. Indigenous Australians and adults with medical risks are recommended to get these vaccines earlier





