Australia urged to cut back $45bn Hunter-class frigate project as part of ‘bold revamp’

Ships from the Royal Australian Navy, including the Anzac class frigates HMAS Perth and Warramunga. A new report calls for an overall increase in RAN ships, but a cut in the Hunter class frigate order.Ships from the Royal Australian Navy, including the Anzac class frigates HMAS Perth and Warramunga. A new report calls for an overall increase in RAN ships, but a cut in the Hunter class frigate order.

The report’s author, Jennifer Parker, a senior adviser at the Australian National University’s national security college, said the Hunter-class frigates were geared towards anti-submarine warfare and so had fewer “vertical launching system” missile cells.

Parker recommended cutting the order by three ships and said the “remaining hulls would be replaced by a multipurpose frigate or destroyer capability with increased missile capability per tonne”. The report is not official policy, but gives an insight into the sorts of trade-offs the federal government faces as it considers the shape of the navy’s surface fleet. headtopics.com

The government had asked a team, led by the retired US navy Vice-Admiral William Hilarides, to give advice on any changes needed to the rest of the navy fleet in parallel with the Aukus nuclear-powered submarine plan.

“Submarines can have a disproportionate impact on an adversary’s attempts to achieve sea control,” Parker wrote. “Analysis of the growth and modernisation of navies in our region – including among our partners and allies – makes this abundantly clear.” headtopics.com

Parker said 11 to 12 major surface combatants was “insufficient for Australia” and it should have 16 to 20 such ships.

Australia China relations: How the World Trade Organisation helped Australia repair its trade ties with ChinaAustralia’s resistance to Chinese coercion helped win the trade war, but the international trade organisation’s role should not be underplayed. Read more ⮕

Justin’s bold decision amid heavy backlashHe’s saying bye, bye, bye to the haters. Read more ⮕

‘He’s got to’: Bold call Aussies must makeWelcome to news.com.au’s live coverage of the Trans-Tasman World Cup clash between Australia and New Zealand. Read more ⮕

Missing helicopter wreckage found in Hunter region following land and sea searchWreckage believed to be from a helicopter missing since Thursday is found in the New South Wales Hunter region following an extensive land and sea search. Read more ⮕

Botanic Gardens of Sydney researchers conduct genetic testing to help save Hunter Valley river red gumsSydney Botanic Gardens experts conduct genetic testing to help restore the only population of river red gums east of the Great Dividing Range. Read more ⮕

Hunter, Illawarra surfers paddle out against NSW offshore wind zone plansAn offshore wind zone has been formally declared for the New South Wales Hunter's coast, with more to come elsewhere, including the Illawarra. Some locals are worried about the impact of the turbines. Read more ⮕