Australia urged to cut back $45bn Hunter-class frigate project as part of ‘bold revamp’

Ships from the Royal Australian Navy, including the Anzac class frigates HMAS Perth and Warramunga. A new report calls for an overall increase in RAN ships, but a cut in the Hunter class frigate order.
The report’s author, Jennifer Parker, a senior adviser at the Australian National University’s national security college, said the Hunter-class frigates were geared towards anti-submarine warfare and so had fewer “vertical launching system” missile cells.
Parker recommended cutting the order by three ships and said the “remaining hulls would be replaced by a multipurpose frigate or destroyer capability with increased missile capability per tonne”. The report is not official policy, but gives an insight into the sorts of trade-offs the federal government faces as it considers the shape of the navy’s surface fleet. headtopics.com
The government had asked a team, led by the retired US navy Vice-Admiral William Hilarides, to give advice on any changes needed to the rest of the navy fleet in parallel with the Aukus nuclear-powered submarine plan.
“Submarines can have a disproportionate impact on an adversary’s attempts to achieve sea control,” Parker wrote. “Analysis of the growth and modernisation of navies in our region – including among our partners and allies – makes this abundantly clear.” headtopics.com
Parker said 11 to 12 major surface combatants was “insufficient for Australia” and it should have 16 to 20 such ships.