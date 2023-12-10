Australia to Halve Net Migration in Two Years

$19 millionAustralia’s net migration will be halved within two years in a dramatic move to slash the annual intake from a record high of 510,000 by imposing tougher tests on overseas students and turning away workers with low skills.

The new migration strategy will demand students pass a stronger English-language test and will require them to prove they are genuine students before they enter the country, while making it harder for them to stay if they do not find jobs that help fix the nation’s skills shortages. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil is to unveil on Monday Labor’s strategy to bring down the immigration level.The government remains open to more controversial measures, such as a cap on student numbers or higher fees on their visa applications, if the sweeping new plan does not cut the net migration intake to 250,000 by the year to June 202





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Impact of Net Zero CO₂ Emissions on Climate ExtremesA new study examines the potential changes in climate extremes after reaching a state of net zero CO₂ emissions.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Record number of people moving to Australia as border reopensThe net number of people moving to Australia has reached a record high as the international border reopens. Official data shows that net long-term arrivals were about 542,000 in the year to September. The federal government plans to approve about 137,000 skilled visas and 52,500 family-related visas for 2023-24, taking the planned migration level to about 190,000.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australia's Defence Future in Jeopardy Amid Cost Blowouts and Bureaucratic BunglesAustralia is facing challenges in developing its next-generation warships, as China takes advantage of the situation. The government must make tough choices to ensure a safer future.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Dangerous Storm Outbreak Expected in AustraliaForecasters are warning of a dangerous storm outbreak which could bring heavy rainfall and flooding to eastern and central Australia. Perth is also expected to experience scorching heat next week.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Record Wage Growth in AustraliaWages in Australia experienced the biggest increase in 26 years, with quarterly wage growth being the strongest on record. However, real wages still fell sharply due to high inflation.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Veteran police officer shot dead in South AustraliaPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has joined a chorus of people sending their condolences to the family of Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig, who was killed in a shooting in the state’s South-East. DETAILS: 9News

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »