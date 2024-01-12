Australia Supports US and UK Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Australia is one of eight nations to throw support behind US and UK strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Yemen-based militants are backed by Iran and are responsible for dozens of attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea over the last few months.

Houthi rebels have been warned they will be hit with more attacks like the retaliatory missile strikes launched by the United States and the United Kingdom, and supported by Australia, if they continue menacing ships in the Red Sea, as tensions in the Middle East threaten to erupt into a multi-front war. After blasting the government for declining to send an Australian warship to the region, the federal opposition called for the Houthis to be listed as a designated terror organisation in Australia to punish the group for causing chaos in a crucial trade passage. On Friday, the US and UK struck key Houthi military sites in Yemen with a barrage of Tomahawk missiles launched from warships, submarines and fighter jets





US and Australia Warn Houthi Rebels in Red SeaThe United States and Australia have issued warnings to Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, threatening consequences if attacks on vessels continue. The tensions in the region are part of a wider escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

US and Britain launch massive airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebelsThe US and Britain, with the help of several countries including Australia, have launched massive retaliatory airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The attacks targeted logistical hubs, air defence systems, and weapons storage locations. The British warship HMS Diamond also shot down Houthi drones in the Red Sea.

Iran Sends Warship to Red Sea After US Navy Destroys Houthi BoatsIran dispatches a warship to the Red Sea in response to the US Navy's destruction of three Houthi boats, escalating tensions and complicating peace efforts. The Alborz destroyer passes through the Bab El-Mandeb strait, but its mission remains undisclosed. Maersk suspends shipping through the Red Sea after two attacks on its freighter. Iran's involvement adds to the already volatile situation in the channel, which handles a significant portion of global commerce. The US had formed a coalition to prevent Houthi attacks, and a Houthi delegation meets with officials in Tehran after the US attack on a Danish-owned container ship.

US and UK Warships Intercept Large Barrage of Drones and Missiles from YemenUS and UK warships successfully intercepted a significant number of drones and missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen towards commercial ships in the Red Sea. The attack highlights the escalating efforts of the Iranian-backed militia to disrupt global commerce in protest against Israel's war on Hamas. No injuries or damage were reported.

