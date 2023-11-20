Australia Slams China Over Incident with Navy Divers

Anthony Albanese has criticized China for an incident involving Australian navy divers and a Chinese warship off the coast of Japan. Australia has raised the issue with China but did not confirm if it was discussed in a meeting with Xi Jinping. The naval personnel were injured while performing a mission in support of UN sanctions enforcement. A Chinese ship emitted dangerous sonar pulses while the divers were cutting fishing nets.





🏆 8. newscomauHQ » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia China relations: How the World Trade Organisation helped Australia repair its trade ties with ChinaAustralia’s resistance to Chinese coercion helped win the trade war, but the international trade organisation’s role should not be underplayed.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

Kevin Rudd: “China sees value in stabilising Australia-China relationship”Trusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

Australia-China visit: Anthony Albanese advises China to play by global trade rulesAnthony Albanese said China has a duty to itself and the region to practise free and fair trade, and expressed confidence Beijing’s remaining sanctions on Australian exports will be lifted.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

Anthony Albanese China visit: Big business toasts China reset, calls for Xi to visit AustraliaBig business is hopeful the PM’s China visit will give them the predictability needed to invest in the world’s second-largest economy.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

Family of Australian trapped in Gaza say they are helpless and frustrated at Australia's responseIbrahim fears for each day that passes with his mother still trapped in Gaza. He says the Australian government has helped to repatriate hundreds from Israel, but that he and others with family trapped in Gaza have not seen the same support.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »