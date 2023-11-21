Australia Signals Position on 'Loss and Damage' Funding Ahead of Cop28 Summit

The climate change and energy minister, Chris Bowen, used a speech to a foreign policy think tank to signal Australia’s position on ‘loss and damage’ funding ahead of the Cop28 summit. Chris Bowen also says climate disaster fund will need to be bankrolled by broader-than-expected range of countries in speech ahead of Cop28.

Australia believes that vulnerable countries should be the major beneficiaries from “loss and damage” funding, and a broader range of countries should bankroll the international effort along with the private sector. Bowen used a speech to a foreign policy think tank on Tuesday night to signal Australia’s position ahead of Cop28, the looming United Nations-led climate talks, which get underway in November 2022 agreed to establish a “loss and damage” fund to help vulnerable countries rebuild social and physical infrastructure after extreme weather events exacerbated by greenhouse gas emissions





‘A big loss’: Melbourne’s Indian community mourns loss of five members in pub crashMelbourne’s Indian community is reeling from the tragic deaths of five of its members in the devastating Daylesford beer garden crash.

Source: theage - 🏆 7. / 76,7 Read more »

