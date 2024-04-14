Australia selects first 14 track and field athletes for Paris Olympics

Australia has selected the first 14 track and field athletes for the Paris Olympics , with the final team of about 70 to be confirmed by the end of June. Australia has selected the first 14 track and field athletes for the Paris Olympics , with the final team of about 70 to be confirmed by the end of June.

The final track and field team is expected to number roughly 70 by the end of the qualification period on 30 June. “I’ve been thinking about this one race for so long now and just to have it over with is so exciting. Now I can relax and really focus on the rest of the season. It’s pure joy.”Bol has battled hamstring soreness for much of the domestic season, but he hung tough to finish second in the men’s 800m final in 1:45.06 behind surprise winner Luke Boyes .

Australia Track And Field Athletes Paris Olympics Team Confirmation Claudia Hollingsworth Chris Mitrevski Rookies Performances Australian Championships

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jason Day eager to represent Australia at Paris OlympicsJason Day said he would like to make his Olympic debut for Australia at the Paris Games

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia names 22-man Boomers squad for Paris Olympics basketballAustralia's men's basketball team for the Paris Olympics is announced, with a 22-man squad still to be trimmed by 10 prior to the action starting in July.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australia names extended Opals squad for Paris Olympics, including basketball great Lauren JacksonSeven weeks after announcing her retirement from international basketball, Lauren Jackson is named in the extended Opals squad for the Olympic Games.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Cameron Myers wins national title in record-breaking performance as Paris Olympics approachesAt just 17, Cameron Myers claims his first national senior title, extending his irrepressible run through the domestic season on a trajectory that looks ever more likely to take him to the Paris Olympics in July.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Matildas drawn with United States and Germany in 2024 Paris Olympics group stageThe Matildas' hopes of winning a historic Olympic gold medal will face an early test after they were drawn alongside two heavyweights in the preliminary rounds for the Paris Games.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Matildas draw nightmare Group B with USA and Germany for Paris 2024 Olympics7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »