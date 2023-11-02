Australia’s World Cup rocked by star’s exit

No timeline has been placed on Marsh’s return with Cricket Australia not stating if a replacement player would be required in a statement. “Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 late last night for personal reasons,” the statement said.

“A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed. No further detail will be offered at this time.” If Australia elect to replace Marsh in the 15-man squad, he won’t be eligible to return for the rest of the tournament unless there was an injury.

The news was announced on Thursday afternoon and comes in the wake of Glenn Maxwell being ruled out due to concussion.Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis are the likely men to come back into the Australian team with Steve Smith to return to first drop.

Marsh has enjoyed a stellar World Cup campaign, scoring 225 runs at an average of 37.50 throughout the tournament. The loss of Marsh comes after Maxwell was ruled out after suffering a concussion in a freak golf cart accident.

Maxwell reportedly slipped and fell off the back of the cart, suffering the head injury which will force him to miss Saturday’s match. The loss of the two stars deals a major blow to Australia’s World Cup hopes after they’d turned their form around following a horror start to the tournament.Australia, currently third on the World Cup standings, has won four consecutive matches after a slow start to their campaign.The first semi-final is set to take place on November 15 with the second the following night on November 16.

