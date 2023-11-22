Australia's Wealthiest Schools Receive $767m in Government Funding

Australia’s 100 wealthiest schools had a combined income of $4.8bn in 2021, with $767m coming from government funding. Calls are growing for the government to address inequity in the education system. The Greens estimate that an additional $6.6bn is needed to fully fund all public schools.





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vegemite turns 100: how the spread changed the way Australia eats, from nostalgia to NomaBorn out of imitation in the 1920s, the pantry staple with a global reputation is also increasingly used in Australian professional kitchens

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia's most iconic spread has reached a 100-year milestoneOne of Australia&x27;s most iconic - and arguably most recognised - ﻿foods is celebrating 100 years.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Reason over 100 F45 gyms around Australia are selling7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Major national building firm collapsesA major national construction company with 100 employees has collapsed.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Major builder NPM collapses, 100 jobs lostThe NPM Group, which stands for National Projects and Maintenance, was a commercial fit out, construction, minor works and maintenance company behind 45,000 projects across six states and territories.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Call to phase out native timber logging in state forests prompts protest in Clarence ValleyMore than 100 pro-logging protesters rally outside a north coast council meeting.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »