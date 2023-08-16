Australia's Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly

Australia's unemployment rate has ticked up slightly, from 3.6 per cent to 3.7 per cent, according to the Bureau of Statistics. New data show the number of people in employment increased last month by 55,000 and the number of officially unemployed rose by 27,900. The participation rate also increased from 66.8 per cent to 67 per cent. This continues the trend of the unemployment rate remaining within a range of 3.4 per cent to 3.7 per cent for the past 17 months.

However, there has been a decline in the annual rate of growth in hours worked, which is now at 1.7 per cent

