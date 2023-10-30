Australia’s support to Pacific surges as China focuses on ‘friendly’ states, aid map shows

Australia dramatically increased its overall support to the Pacific in 2021, while Beijing is targeting its development financing to “the most China-friendly Pacific island states”, the latest Lowy Institute Pacific Aid Map shows.

“Australia looks set to become the region’s dominant infrastructure financier, having committed an additional $780m in new projects,” the Lowy Institute research associate and map co-producer, Riley Duke, said.The map draws on more that 70m data points, from publicly available documents and other sources, to track the flow of aid and development funds to the region. The 14 Pacific Island nations tracked received a record $4.8bn in official development finance (ODF) in 2021.

Australia is the Pacific’s largest development partner, disbursing $17bn between 2008 and 2021, making up nearly 40% of the region’s ODF. The Lowy Institute said Australia’s high level of ODF support to the Pacific was “followed at a distance” by the Asian Development Bank, China, New Zealand and Japan. headtopics.com

In 2021, Papua New Guinea was the top aid recipient, receiving nearly half of all financing (44%), followed by Fiji (15%), Solomon Islands (7%) and(5%). The most aid received per capita went to Tuvalu and Niue with Papua New Guinea ranking last per capita, even though the overall amount was highest.

The institute also noted that China’s decreasing ODF engagement “has not signalled a wholesale departure from the region, but rather a strategic shift to reduce risk, cement political ties, and enhance capital returns”. headtopics.com

Reaching its high-water mark in 2016, China’s share of Pacific development financing has declined significantly. At its peak, China accounted for 14% of annual support to the region, but in 2021 it contributed less than 5%.of a $100m infrastructure loan from China as an example, Dayant said the decline in demand for Chinese loans amid an economic slowdown makes domestic spending more appealing for Beijing.