Australia's Supermarkets Accused of 'Secret Pricing Deal'

Australia 's supermarket giants have been accused of a "secret pricing deal" that aims to keep their profit margins high through taking turns offering items on sale. The claim made by progressive public policy think tank The Australia Institute this week comes after Australia 's consumer watchdog on Monday launched legal action against Coles and Woolworths over their 'Down Down' and 'Prices Dropped' campaigns.

Woolworths indicated it uses a "national pricing strategy" which it says means prices on the "vast majority" of products are the same across Australia, according to the report. Coles said it mainly uses state-based pricing but said in practice that meant "the prices for the majority of products or product categories are uniform nationally", the report noted.

Supermarkets Pricing Competition Consumer Law Australia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lost trust, probed profits and the cost of convenience: Inside Australia's supermarkets reportAustralia's competition watchdog is six months into a year-long inquiry into the supermarket industry. These are some of its key findings so far.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Coles and Woolies far from cheapest supermarkets in Australia, government-funded report findsJ﻿ust days after they were taken to court over allegedly misleading discounts, a government-funded report has found Woolworths and Coles are far from the best-value supermarket in Australia.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Humble roadside stalls boom as distrust grows for Australia's two major supermarketsA fruit and vegetable grower with a roadside stall says it's been a bumper year as people with discretionary income — and a distrust of major supermarkets — shop around.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australia's most (and least) trusted brands: Bunnings in top spot as supermarkets tumbleFrom retail to telecommunications, air travel to social media, these are the brands Australians trust the most and the least.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Australia's cheapest supermarkets revealed - and it's not Coles or WooliesA new report from consumer group Choice on supermarket pricing has revealed how Aldi compares with Coles and Woolworths.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Australia Supermarkets Face Trust Crisis Over Pricing PracticesA new report by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) reveals declining consumer trust in supermarkets due to varying pricing strategies across the country. The report also questions whether supermarkets are prioritizing profits over primary producers and highlights potential price discrepancies between larger and smaller stores.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »