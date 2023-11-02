Australia’s strict new rule for visitors

A statement, issued by Immigration Minister Andrew Giles in late October, said a visa cancellation can occur “if it is reasonably believed that there has been an attempt to conceal goods for the purpose of preventing those goods from being found, or preventing the true nature of those goods from being determined by a biosecurity official”.Some of the items seized by biosecurity officers at Australian airports in the second half of 2022. Picture: Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
Before the new rules, visas could be cancelled if a visitor made false or misleading declarations or refused to answer questions from biosecurity officers. The tightened measures follow changes from September that dramatically ramped up penalties for people caught intentionally concealing products in their luggage or putting goods into a container with incorrect labelling.
The new laws enable biosecurity officers to access information from people arriving in Australia by air or sea through the provision of their passport and other travel documents. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt says the government is ramping up penalties for biosecurity breaches to protect the country’s $70bn agricultural export sector. Picture: Dan Peled/Getty Images)
“These changes will give us more information to support a targeted approach to dealing with noncompliance and streamline the biosecurity risk assessment of travellers,” Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said at the time.
“It also introduces new strict liability offences to a range of existing provisions in the Biosecurity Act, allowing for infringement notices to be issued for less-serious incidents that would still put Australia‘s agriculture, people, environment and economy at risk.”
