Australia’s strict new rule for visitors

A statement, issued by Immigration Minister Andrew Giles in late October, said a visa cancellation can occur “if it is reasonably believed that there has been an attempt to conceal goods for the purpose of preventing those goods from being found, or preventing the true nature of those goods from being determined by a biosecurity official”.Some of the items seized by biosecurity officers at Australian airports in the second half of 2022. Picture: Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

Before the new rules, visas could be cancelled if a visitor made false or misleading declarations or refused to answer questions from biosecurity officers. The tightened measures follow changes from September that dramatically ramped up penalties for people caught intentionally concealing products in their luggage or putting goods into a container with incorrect labelling.

The new laws enable biosecurity officers to access information from people arriving in Australia by air or sea through the provision of their passport and other travel documents. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt says the government is ramping up penalties for biosecurity breaches to protect the country’s $70bn agricultural export sector. Picture: Dan Peled/Getty Images)

“These changes will give us more information to support a targeted approach to dealing with noncompliance and streamline the biosecurity risk assessment of travellers,” Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said at the time.

“It also introduces new strict liability offences to a range of existing provisions in the Biosecurity Act, allowing for infringement notices to be issued for less-serious incidents that would still put Australia‘s agriculture, people, environment and economy at risk.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: To avoid recession, the Reserve Bank of Australia must carry a credible stickThe bank must be seen to be independent of government and make good monetary policy decisions if it is to convince the public it will get inflation under control.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Visitors to Australia could now lose their visa if they hide plant or animal products in luggageNew regulations add concealing goods that require a permit as reason to cancel access for visitors, including students and temporary workers

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia's Prime Minister to Visit China Amidst Economic and Security ConcernsPrime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China is seen as a diplomatic test, with attention on whether he will address economic and security issues. There is concern that the government's approach to China may result in silence and inaction.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Calls for National Register of Offenders as Domestic Violence Deaths Rise in AustraliaA spike in the number of women dying as a result of domestic violence in Australia has sparked urgent calls for action, including establishing a national list of offenders. Experts say it's a national crisis.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Asylum Seekers in Australia: The Reality of DetentionAsylum seekers in Australia continue to be held in detention centers, both closed and community, while awaiting visa approval or removal from the country. The practice of indefinite detention was established in 1992 and has faced criticism ever since.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Porn leading to rising sexual violence and grooming in Australia, consent activist saysAustralia needs to reckon with the 'indoctrinating' force of pornography among young people and ensure higher 'porn literacy,' a leading consent activist says.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕