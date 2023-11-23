Australia's Richest Person Calls for Mining Sector Representation in Parliament

Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart has called on the mining sector to push its own workers and advocates into parliament, so they can tear up environmental regulation she warns is jeopardising the industry’s ability to maintain its current levels of production. On Wednesday, Mrs Rinehart took aim at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for taking overseas trips to spruik trade while his government was handcuffing local industry.

“Platitudes and press releases move precisely zero tonnes of iron, copper, nickel, rare earths or any other mineral,” Mrs Rinehart says in a copy of the speech seen by. “The reality of what the government is doing with its excessive and complicated tape, and the risk of bad policies being introduced, is that we risk not even achieving replacement tonnage to maintain current production, let alone massively expanding across a range of minerals and metals





