Australia's Renewable Energy Expansion Hits Record Pace

Australia ’s renewable energy transition has reached record speed this year, with more wind, solar and battery projects either being built or in their final stages of testing before delivering power to the grid than in any year.

There have also been 4 gigawatts of projects “energised” – meaning they have started the required commissioning process to be able to dispatch power into the grid – in the past 12 months, toppling the previous record of 3.7 gigawatts in a year. “There is a real risk that replacement generation, storage and transmission may not be available in time when coal plants retire,” Australian Energy Market Operator chief Daniel Westerman said earlier this year.

“Despite records tumbling, Australia still needs to quicken the pace of utility solar and wind installations to exceed 6 gigawatts per year and keep on track for 2030 installation targets,” Dixon said.

