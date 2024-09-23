Australia's Privacy Reforms Still Fail to Protect Against Data Brokers and Telemarketers

Australia ’s long-overdue privacy reforms are still inadequate for the many issues affecting people, including targeting by data brokers and telemarketers. Australia ’s long-overdue privacy reforms are still inadequate for the many issues affecting people, including targeting by data brokers and telemarketers.

Most callers hung up the moment I started asking questions, until one day I spoke with a man named Paul, who worked in the real estate sector – an industry worthThe unique thing about Paul was that he knew my real name, whereas other telemarketers only had access to the pseudonyms I’d used to protect my identity online. Paul explained he had licensed my data from the real estate giant CoreLogic Australia.

What’s even more alarming is that the data is shared unmasked, meaning personal details such as our names, genders and phone numbers are fully visible. Once this information is out in the open, it becomes almost impossible to control how it’s recorded or shared. The company claimed it collected my data in a 2014 marketing campaign, and likely passed it to at least 50 other companies. However, it had no records to verify the marketing campaign or prove that I had given consent.CoreLogic defended its practices as legal, saying it’s too difficult to verify consent or anonymise personal data.

Privacy Data Brokers Telemarketing Australia Digital Age

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minerals Council chief warns government reforms have put Australia's resources future in a 'precarious state'Minerals Council chief executive Tania Constable has warned the industry is in a precarious state, blaming 'reckless' federal government industrial relations reforms, state 'royalty raids', 'onerous' looming environmental rules, and high energy costs.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Taylor claims RBA reforms will take Australia back to ‘bad old days’Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor has claimed the proposed reforms to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will take the country back to the 'bad old days' when the government dictated interest rates, as he doubled down on criticism of Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australia to Allow Privacy Lawsuits But Exemptions for Journalists Spark ConcernThe Australian government has proposed new laws that would allow individuals to sue for damages in cases of severe privacy violations. However, experts are raising concerns about a broad exemption for journalists, which they argue could limit the scope of these lawsuits compared to similar cases brought by celebrities and royals in other countries.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Get a VPN and delete your cookies, Australia’s privacy laws are still lagging behindAdvocates fear industry lobbying has dumped some of Labor’s proposed privacy reforms in the too-hard basket

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Virgin Australia may have invaded employee’s privacy by accessing hotel footage, legal experts sayCabin crew member’s sacking has been overturned by the Fair Work Commission, but experts say case raises questions about workplace surveillance

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia news live: ‘stronger Quad means stronger Australia’ Albanese says after meeting with summit leadersFollow today’s news live

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »