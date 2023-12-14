Australia's Population Surges with Record Number of Migrants

The biggest one-year jump in Australia’s population, fuelled by a record 518,100 new migrants calling the country home, has prompted warnings that the nation’s rental market will remain under pressure for years amid signs inflation is driving more people to regional areas. The population swelled by 624,100 through 2022-23, more than 1700 people a day, with 80 per cent of the extra residents absorbed across Victoria, NSW, Canberra and Queensland.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Victoria’s population grew by more than 181,000 to 6.8 million while NSW added 172,600, taking its total number of residents beyond 8.3 million. Most migrants moved to four states: NSW took in 174,200, Victoria added 154,250, Queensland gained almost 84,000 while the fastest growing part of the Commonwealth, Western Australia, accepted 61,600. The bureau noted temporary visa holders such as international students were the main contributor to the high net migration level, with the number of people leaving the country not yet back to pre-pandemic level





Australia's Population Could Reach 40 Million by 2071According to the latest projections by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Australia's population could exceed 40 million by 2071, with Melbourne potentially surpassing Sydney as the most populous city. The report also highlights the expected increase in the percentage of Australians living in capital cities and the projected population growth for New South Wales.

Wages Increase at Record Pace in AustraliaWages in Australia grew at their fastest pace on record in the three months to September, driven by large one-off pay rises for aged care employees and low-paid workers. However, economists predict that this growth is likely to moderate as the job market softens due to rapid interest rate tightening. Annual wages growth reached 4.0% in the September quarter, with pay packets growing at a record quarterly pace of 1.3%. The figures are in line with market expectations and are not expected to concern the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Record Wage Growth in AustraliaWages in Australia experienced the biggest increase in 26 years, with quarterly wage growth being the strongest on record. However, real wages still fell sharply due to high inflation.

Record number of people moving to Australia as border reopensThe net number of people moving to Australia has reached a record high as the international border reopens. Official data shows that net long-term arrivals were about 542,000 in the year to September. The federal government plans to approve about 137,000 skilled visas and 52,500 family-related visas for 2023-24, taking the planned migration level to about 190,000.

Big Show and Labuschagne shine in Australia's Cup victoryAustralia's Big Show and Labuschagne played crucial roles in Australia's Cup victory, with the former scoring a record double century and the latter providing stability in the middle order.

State Premiers Seek Bigger Say on Migration Intake Amid Population PressuresState premiers want to overhaul the visa system to give state authorities the right to name the skilled occupations they need to fill workforce shortages. They criticize the federal government for cancelling funds for road and rail projects. The migration intake has surpassed the government's forecast.

