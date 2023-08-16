Australia's Population Could Reach 40 Million by 2071

Australia's population could top 40 million people by 2071, while Melbourne is still on track to eclipse Sydney as the country's most populous city. That's according to the latest projections released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, based on assumptions of fertility, deaths and migration for all of Australia. As of the end of June 2022, 67 per cent of all Australians lived in capital cities – that is set to increase to 68 per cent by 2032.

And the nation's population in 2022 – 26 million people – is projected to reach between 34.3 million and 45.9 million people by 2071.With a population of 8.1 million people in 2022, New South Wales is on track to remain the most populous state in the country, growing between 0.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent each year, which is slightly higher than the average annual growth rate for Australia. The ABS projects NSW's population will reach between 9.2 million and 9.6 million by 2032, and between 10.8 million and 13.8 million by 2071. Sydney's population of just over 5.4 million people will swell to





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia property market: Investor exodus gathers pace in Melbourne, SydneyMore investors are bailing out of inner Melbourne and Sydney markets amid weak capital growth and large increase in holding costs.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australia’s rental vacancy falls to record low as Sydney and Melbourne feel squeezeAdvocates push for limit on rent rises as PropTrack report finds vacancy rate slipped to 1.02% in October

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia’s housing crisis costing Sydney more than $10 billion a yearAustralia’s housing crisis is costing Sydney more than $10 billion a year, as people and businesses begin to look elsewhere, according to a new report from the Committee for Sydney. This comes after Sydney’s housing market was ranked the second least affordable in the world, overtaking London, Amsterdam, and Toronto over the past decade – Hong Kong still remains the most expensive. Committee for Sydney CEO Eamon Waterford joined Sky News Australia to discuss Sydney’s growing housing crisis and what the future holds for Australians searching for a home.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Melbourne vs Sydney Roosters - Premiership Semi Final, 2023Follow Premiership live with instant updates on the match between Melbourne and Sydney Roosters. See all the live stats, team line ups, betting odds, fantasy & match updates here.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

NRL Finals LIVE: Melbourne Storm v Sydney Roosters at AAMI ParkBoth sides are down on troops as a brutal campaign heads towards the pointy end. Join us for live coverage of the first of two weekend semi-finals.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

NRL Finals LIVE: Melbourne Storm v Sydney Roosters at AAMI ParkBoth sides are down on troops as a brutal campaign heads towards the pointy end. Join us for live coverage of the first of two weekend semi-finals.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »