Australia’s new UN counter-terror chief fears world repeating ‘same mistakes’ of the past in Israel-Gaza conflict

As he takes office as the UN’s sole special rapporteur on human rights and counter-terrorism this week, Prof Ben Saul’s purview is dominated by what he views as one serious, though not unprecedented, “mistake”: countering terrorism with military might.

Saul is beginning his six-year tenure as one of the world’s foremost guardians of human rights – no matter whether those humans are women, children or terrorists. Saul’s mandate is driven by the UN counter-terrorism strategy that was adopted in 2006 by the general assembly, including Israel and Australia.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup Despite well over two decades of funding for and development of global counter-terrorism strategy, terrorism is only growing. Saul reflects on whether the dominant military solution to terrorism in Afghanistan and Iraq, parts of Africa and the Middle East has worked, or, in a more strategic long-term sense, it has been a “catastrophic failure”.

It is not just suspected terrorists who are affected by excessive counter-terrorism laws, he warns. Many such laws are deliberately used to shut down civil society, restricting NGOs and limiting media reporting.

Increased tribalism arguably makes Saul's job more critical than ever. Australia made the decision to abstain from voting in Sunday's UN resolution for a humanitarian truce to the enclave after Hamas's brutal attacks.

