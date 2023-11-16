Australia's Infrastructure Pipeline Review Recommends Cutting 80 Projects

More than 80 road and rail projects should be axed and a further 36 have funding withdrawn subject to better planning, an independent review of Australia’s $120 billion infrastructure pipeline has recommended. Just over 150 projects have been given the green light to proceed, though Transport Minister Catherine King will confirm the full list on Thursday when she releases the Albanese government’s full response to the 90-day Infrastructure review she commissioned in May.

Fending off growing criticism from states and territories and the federal Coalition, Ms King will announce at least an additional $6.2 billion to cover huge cost blowouts on existing projects, the money for which will come from savings elsewhere in the pipeline. The review found there has been $32.8 billion worth of cost blowouts in the existing $80 billion, 10-year Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP), $14.2 billion of which was on projects that had not even begun constructio

