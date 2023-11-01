Australia’s infrastructure big build spills over into inflation

That’s left the IMF unusually recommending, only days ahead of the Reserve Bank’s November board meeting, that the central bank’s 4.1 per centIn effect, Australian mortgage holders will have to take the pain of inflation because government spending has over-expanded and is heating up demand that the Reserve Bank is trying to hose down. Importantly, the IMF warns that “higher-for-longer inflation could de-anchor inflation expectations, which could generate further wage pressures”.

This fiscal spending is hard to track because most infrastructure development is driven by the states or is kept off-budget, even though the projects may be partly federally funded. It now may be crowding out other basic needs, such as housing, thus fuelling the soaring rents that are helping to keep inflation sticky.

But today’s big projects are mostly not readily suitable to be dialled up or down according to the state of the business cycle. Instead, as these projects run into the bottlenecks of an economy operating 1 per cent beyond its capacity, according to the IMF, the inevitable cost blowouts have prompted the NSW government to halt three big projects and Victoria two.

Sure, the former Coalition pursued its own political boondoggles, such as the inland rail project. But this just underlines that infrastructure investment itself needs to go through much more rigorous approval processes, at a time when other government programs have spectacularly blown out in cost (the NDIS) or delivered no improvement in results (such as Gonski school funding).

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘It’s not helping the Australian people’: Pauline Hanson slams record immigrationOne Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has accused the Albanese government of using record levels of immigration to “prop up the economy” despite a worsening housing crisis and persistent inflation.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SMH: Australian Writer Yang Hengjun Still Detained in Beijing PrisonYang Hengjun, an Australian writer and pro-democracy agitator, has been detained in a Beijing prison for four years and nine months. His family is urging the Australian government to help secure his release, citing the recent release of another Australian citizen, Cheng Lei, as a source of hope.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: With Cheng Lei released, this family is hoping for another Australian ‘miracle’ in BeijingLast month, Yang Hengjun’s sons watched on as fellow Australian Cheng Lei was released from jail. Now they want Anthony Albanese to get their father out.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Interest rate rise looms as Australian home values approach record highNational home values are expected to reach a record high within weeks, setting the scene for another rate rise next week.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: Interest rate rise looms as Australian home values approach record highNational home values are expected to reach a record high within weeks, setting the scene for another rate rise next week.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Yang Hengjun's family plead for miracle as time runs out to secure Australian's releaseAustralian writer Yang Hengjun has been detained in China for almost five years. Now his family fear there is a narrowing window of opportunity to secure his release.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕