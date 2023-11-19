Australia's Inflation Rate Highest Among Advanced Economies

Australia’s headline inflation rate is the highest among the world’s largest advanced economies, prompting economists to warn the Reserve Bank may need to deliver further interest rate rises to quash persistent price pressures. Australia’s consumer price index increased 5.

4 per cent in the year to September 30, topping the list of headline inflation rates in the world’s 15 largest advanced economies, according to analysis byThe figures highlight the distinctive nature of Australia’s inflation outbreak, which started and peaked months after many other advanced economies, meaning price pressures have persisted well into 2023. Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics, said there was no single story explaining Australia’s higher inflation rate. While timing played a role in explaining why inflation was lower in Canada and the US, he said Australia seemed to have stronger underlying price pressures.“The thing that stands out is just the strength of our core CPI. I think we might be a little bit different on the breadth of inflation,” he sai





