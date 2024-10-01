Australia's Home Affairs Minister Calls for Visa Scrutiny of Pro-Hezbollah Demonstrators

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has called on police to refer pro- Hezbollah protestors on visas to his department after the group's flags were flown in public demonstrations on the weekend.on Sunday after the Israel Defence Forces’ bombardment of Lebanon which it said targeted Iran-backed Hezbollah ’s arms and members.

The Home Affairs Minister discussed the protests on Tuesday morning where he told ABC’s Radio National his department had been in touch with the authorities and pushed them to report demonstrators who are on visas to his department. “The normal principles that might be there are where people will have arguments about freedom of speech when you’re a guest in someone’s country, you’re there as a guest, and inciting discord is a reason for me to refuse visas and a reason for me to cancel visas,” he said.

He also shied away from specifying what the bar would be for having a visa cancelled, avoiding answering ABC RN host Patricia Karvelas’ question directly as it could influence court processes.

Hezbollah Protests Australia Visa Tony Burke

