Australian minister for trade Don Farrell said ‘unfortunately we’ve not been able to make progress’ on a free trade agreement with the EU after talks on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting in Osaka.Australian minister for trade Don Farrell said ‘unfortunately we’ve not been able to make progress’ on a free trade agreement with the EU after talks on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting in Osaka.

Australia and the EU each accused the other of being unwilling to compromise. The Australian agriculture minister, Murray Watt, said the EU had not offered enough access for beef, sheep, dairy and sugar exporters.Watt said it was “a shame” that a deal could not be reached. Watt said Australia had been prepared to make some concessions, but said the EU had “not budged significantly from the offer it put forward three moths ago”.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup “However, ministerial discussions in Osaka did not see the same progress. The Australian side re-tabled agricultural demands that did not reflect recent negotiations and the process between senior officials.”Technically, the Australian government has not closed the door to further talks, but officials believe it is now getting too close to next year’s EU elections for a deal to be possible in the short term. headtopics.com

The Australian farming sector had been pressing the government not to accept the offer that was on the table, with one leading group saying last week that farmers were “fearful of being sold out at the 11th hour”.

