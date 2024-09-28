Australia's First Waste-to-Energy Plant Begins Operation Amid Environmental Concerns

The Kwinana Energy Recovery plant, south of Perth, is designed to burn up to 460,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste annually – about a quarter of the amount Perth sends to landfill.The Kwinana Energy Recovery plant, south of Perth, is designed to burn up to 460,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste annually – about a quarter of the amount Perth sends to landfill.
The city’s mayor, Terresa Lynes, says the change comes after a decade of planning, and a long-term contract with the facility shields ratepayers from increasing and unpredictable landfill levies. She says evidence from other countries indicates recycling rates can plateau after the introduction of waste-to-energy plants, partly because once the infrastructure is built “you’re locked in feeding it”.
Government policies support the approach as an option for residual waste – the materials left over after recyclable, green and food wastes have been removed. In many states, that’s the “red bin” waste, containing soft plastics, nappies and synthetic textiles. Durrant-Whyte says: “I would hesitate to call it renewable energy. But is it better than digging a hole and putting it in the ground? Yes.”
