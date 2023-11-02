Australia’s first Vietnamese Museum bumped by council planning dispute

Footscray was touted as a perfect location for the national museum because of its strong historical connection to Vietnamese migration in the 80s.Footscray is being denied a country-first Vietnamese museum despite it being the “cradle of Vietnamese Australia” over a roller door dispute.

However, the museum was forced to abandon plans for a four-storey development at a carpark located at the rear of 220 Barkly Street because an adjoining landowner at the proposed site would not agree to the relocation of a roller door used for its loading facilities.

“We are sad it’s come to this after three years of working with the Maribyrnong Council,” Nguyen said. “Our plan was to have the museum opened in 2025, in time for the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon and Vietnamese refugees arriving in Australia, but the issues with Maribyrnong Council have made that impossible,” she said.

The total cost of the project is about $20 million with financial support from members of the Vietnamese community. The museum’s plans include a culture and heritage centre telling the story of the Vietnamese diaspora’s journey to Australia and their contributions to Australian society.

In May 2022, Maribyrnong Council issued a notice of decision to grant a planning permit to the museum after its initial application and community consultations in 2020 and 2021.Earlier this year, the council refused an amendment lodged by the museum to remove the requirement for the museum and its neighbour, Newtone Betta Footscray, to reach agreement regarding the relocation of loading facilities.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.