Australia's first National Cancer Plan aims to improve outcomes for Indigenous and regional Australians

Today, the federal government has launched its first-ever national cancer strategy in a bid to address the gaps in care.Aboriginal woman Jacinta Elston, who is from north-west Queensland and has Townsville and Palm Island family ties, was in her 30s when she found a lump in her breast.

"And so, that made a very big difference to me in terms of where I was at in my cancer journey, and how I was treated to the average person in regional Australia, let alone the other average Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander women."According to research from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the gap in cancer mortality rates between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and non-Indigenous people is widening.

"It's taken over the other chronic diseases that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have been struggling with." "And I guess that must have prompted me to go home and … in bed that night. And I, yeah, I just found a lump."

According to the research, people living in very remote areas are almost 10 per cent less likely to survive all cancers than those living in major cities.

