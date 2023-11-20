Australia's Brave World Cup Victory Over India

Captain Pat Cummins believes Australia’s brave and defiant World Cup victory over India is the greatest achievement of his team. Driven by a brilliant century from Travis Head, who scored 137 from 120 balls with 15 fours and four sixes, his second century of the tournament, Australia played relentless cricket, overcoming early jitters to win by six wickets with 42 balls to spare. Australia finished on 4-241 after an exceptional bowling and fielding performance saw India bowled out for 240.

Head was well supported by anchorman Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out in 110 balls), who was not named in Australia’s original World Cup squad but gained opportunities through injuries and earned his place in the finals through weight of runs. “I think that’s the pinnacle of international cricket, winning a one-day World Cup,” Cummins said. “Especially over here in India, in front of a crowd like this. That’s huge. “It’s been a big year for everyon





🏆 5. smh » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia vs India: World Cup clash stirs up excitement in IndiaTwo batters are out to steer their country to a third World Cup triumph but Pat Cummins’ Australia stand in their way, that dizzying night in Mumbai when MS Dhoni struck the most famous of all his sixes and Sachin Tendulkar was held aloft on the shoulders of teammates, expectation in the country somehow feels even greater.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 5. / 80,08 Read more »

Rugby world cup: England hold off Argentina fightback to take World Cup bronzeEngland beat Argentina to win the Rugby World Cup bronze final.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 5. / 80,08 Read more »

SBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rightsSBS will remain the home of the World Game - with the national broadcaster today confirming it has secured the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 5. / 80,08 Read more »

Pat Cummins’ Glenn Maxwell slap-down goes viral after batter’s miracle World Cup innings7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 5. / 80,08 Read more »

Cummins’ response to England humiliationAustralian captain Pat Cummins has delivered the perfect response to England’s World Cup debacle.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 5. / 80,08 Read more »

England's demise 'sad to see' for CumminsPat Cummins couldn't hold back his laughter when asked about England's World Cup form.

Source: theage - 🏆 5. / 80,08 Read more »