Australia's Biggest Radio Stars Share Their Most Awkward On Air Moments

Australia’s biggest radio stars have opened up about their most awkward on air moments, and some of them are guaranteed to make you cringe. The broadcasters agreed to share their amusing stories with news.com.au to celebrate the centenary of radio in Australia. Some quick history for you: Radio’s first station transmission came from the call sign 2SB on November 23, 1923, with listeners treated to a musical performance.

Fast forward to today, and there are now 260 commercial stations broadcasting across the country, with millions of Aussies tuning in daily to hear the latest news, their favourite songs, and of course to be entertained by the many talented broadcasters on air. Woody from KIIS FM’s Will & Woody deliberately bought a child’s size costume which meant that Will’s ‘bulge’ was excessively prominent. This led to Jason pointing and laughing at Will’s package and refusing to talk about anything else during our allotted 10 mins. We overheard Jennifer Lopez screaming at her publicist about needing to do an interview with us





newscomauHQ » / 🏆 9. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Sheer spectacle’: biggest Kandinsky show to reach Australia opens in SydneyYou may know his Blue Mountain but there’s much more to the impenetrable artist, says the curator of the Art Gallery of NSW show

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Nine stock picks from some of Australia’s biggest fund managersFrom garbage collection to race car manufacturing, nine fund managers at some of Australia’s largest investment firms have given their best stock picks.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Nine stock picks from some of Australia’s biggest fund managersFrom garbage collection to race car manufacturing, nine fund managers at some of Australia’s largest investment firms have given their best stock picks.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

The plan to tackle Australia's biggest killerCancer is Australia's biggest killer, taking the lives of 135 people every day. To combat this, the federal government has launched its first-ever national strategy in a bid to address the gaps in care.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Australia's Biggest Music Industry Names Gather for 2023 ARIA AwardsAustralia's biggest music industry names are gathering to celebrate the 2023 ARIA Awards in Sydney. The event marks fifty years of celebrations and features performances by N'fa Forster-Jones and Sue Lowry. Timothee Chalamet's impersonation on SNL has earned him multiple nominations.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Vitasoy Australia to produce 70 million litres of plant-based milk in biggest year yetVitasoy Australia chief executive David Tyack predicts the plant-based milk market will continue to grow, noting there hasn't been a contraction in the past decade.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »