Australia’s best-value fruit and veg for November: ‘Mangoes

Kensington pride and calypso varieties are in supermarkets for $2.50 or $3 each. Beyond enjoying them as they are, they work beautifully inAlthough kensington prides are popular, Graham Gee, senior buyer at Melbourne’s The Happy Apple, says red-blushed R2E2 mangos should not be overlooked. Mango thrillseekers, meanwhile, should look out for the maha chanok.
“Local strawberries and blueberries from New South Wales, in a couple of weeks they should be really cheap,” says Mark Narduzzo at Pino’s Fine Produce in Melbourne.Raspberries will also come down in price as the Tasmanian season starts. In supermarkets you can find them for about $4.50 a punnet, while punnets of blackberries are about $3.50.Tamal Ray’s berry mousse tart“They reckon we’re going to get a good season.
“Springtime is when they are in full season,” Narduzzo says. “Bok choy and Chinese broccoli are all about $2 a bunch.”Simply wash and steam the greens with a touch of soy for an easy side dish to fish or chicken. Young gai lan are the stalks of choice in, meanwhile, turbocharges baby bok choy and asparagus with nine cloves of garlic, plus a dressing of tahini, soy sauce and maple syrup.Alongside Asian greens, salad staples also remain cheap. Iceberg lettuce is about $2.
Leafy greens, like spinach, are also in good supply; as are snowpeas (about $16 a kilo) and green beans (about $5.50 a kilo). Alice Zaslavsky’sis a go-to hot vegetable side (and trimming and snapping the beans is an excellent interactive cooking activity for kids); but if you have salad on your mind, it’s hard to go pastMint and other soft green herbs are also thriving in the drier conditions, and are priced at $2 to $3 a bunch.
