Australia’s best-value fruit and veg for November: ‘Mangoes

Kensington pride and calypso varieties are in supermarkets for $2.50 or $3 each. Beyond enjoying them as they are, they work beautifully inAlthough kensington prides are popular, Graham Gee, senior buyer at Melbourne’s The Happy Apple, says red-blushed R2E2 mangos should not be overlooked. Mango thrillseekers, meanwhile, should look out for the maha chanok.

“Local strawberries and blueberries from New South Wales, in a couple of weeks they should be really cheap,” says Mark Narduzzo at Pino’s Fine Produce in Melbourne.Raspberries will also come down in price as the Tasmanian season starts. In supermarkets you can find them for about $4.50 a punnet, while punnets of blackberries are about $3.50.Tamal Ray’s berry mousse tart“They reckon we’re going to get a good season.

“Springtime is when they are in full season,” Narduzzo says. “Bok choy and Chinese broccoli are all about $2 a bunch.”Simply wash and steam the greens with a touch of soy for an easy side dish to fish or chicken. Young gai lan are the stalks of choice in, meanwhile, turbocharges baby bok choy and asparagus with nine cloves of garlic, plus a dressing of tahini, soy sauce and maple syrup.Alongside Asian greens, salad staples also remain cheap. Iceberg lettuce is about $2.

Leafy greens, like spinach, are also in good supply; as are snowpeas (about $16 a kilo) and green beans (about $5.50 a kilo). Alice Zaslavsky’sis a go-to hot vegetable side (and trimming and snapping the beans is an excellent interactive cooking activity for kids); but if you have salad on your mind, it’s hard to go pastMint and other soft green herbs are also thriving in the drier conditions, and are priced at $2 to $3 a bunch.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Desperate farmers face grim November forecast as dams, tanks, bores run dry across QueenslandSome parts of Queensland have run out of water, and landholders are paying a heavy price as paddocks become parched.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Help arrives for fatigued Queensland firefightersA hospital almost had to be evacuated after bushfires flared in far north Queensland as interstate crews arrived to provide welcome relief.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Queensland father Kerrod James Frahm committed to stand trial for manslaughter over son's snakebite deathKerrod James Frahm had a 'duty of care to protect his son' before the 11-year-old died of a brown snake bite in 2021, magistrate says.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Queensland Father to Stand Trial for Manslaughter Over Son's Snakebite DeathA Queensland father has been committed to stand trial for manslaughter over the death of his young son from a snakebite two years ago. Kerrod James Frahm will face trial in the Supreme Court in Brisbane, charged with manslaughter.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Two private Queensland coal miners dole out almost $1.5b in dividendsDespite softening prices, wealthy businessmen Sam Chong and Chris Wallin are the beneficiaries of big paydays from highly profitable Bowen Basin operations.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Emergency Fires Threaten Queensland and New South WalesEmergency warnings are in place for fires burning near Dalveen, The Glen, Silverwood, Cherry Gully (near Warwick) and the Atherton Tablelands near Cairns in QLD. Several homes have been destroyed, but thanks to the efforts of firefighters, many properties have been saved.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕