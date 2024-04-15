Australia's Best Long-Distance Running Races

runs us through some of the country’s best long-distance races, taking in city footpaths , tropical islands, red dirt and windswept coastlines

If you reach Heartbreak Hill and you’re wearing regular activewear, spare a thought for those doing the hard yards in furry animal costumes. Do not get beaten by someone wearing a gorilla suit; this is bad for self-esteem. The race sets off from Lorne Surf Life Saving Club; soon it’s forest to your right, beaches and rocky shoreline to your left. And lots of surfers, wetsuited to offset the autumnal chill. The ocean views are panoramic, and the road itself is well looked after and stable underfoot, so there is no excuse to let it pass you by.

The half marathon is easily the biggest drawcard and a great excuse for running-minded families from Perth to go “down south” for the weekend. The 750 participants, including most of WA’s fastest long-distance runners, make up half of the 1,500 total participants across the 5km, 10km, half marathon and marathon. This field size is one of the secrets of the BRC’s success in consistently hitting the sweet spot between a major race and one that holds that special parkrun-ish community feel.

