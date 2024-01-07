Australia rejects subsidising weight-loss drug Wegovy for second time

Australia has refused to subsidise the blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy for a second time, delaying its introduction to the country while consumers pursue back-door methods to get their hands on the medication. The Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee last month rejected the second application by Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to add Wegovy – which is made from semaglutide – to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme as a treatment for severe obesity.

Wegovy was again rejected from the PBS, meaning its manufacturer needs to decide whether to launch it privately.Wegovy, which is marketed specifically for weight loss, is a higher-dose version of Ozempic, the diabetes drug that became famous for its weight loss properties through TikTok and Hollywood. Both products are weekly injections that reduce a user’s appetite by mimicking hormones that cause the body to feel full, and trials sponsored by the company have shown patients lost up to 15 per cent of their body weigh





