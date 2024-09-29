Australia records second consecutive budget surplus

Jim Chalmers will become the first Labor treasurer since Paul Keating in the 1980s to unveil a second consecutive budget surplus as the government attempts to talk up its economic credentials and efforts to bring down the cost of living. Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher will on Monday reveal a $15.8 billion surplus for the just completed 2023-24 budget. That follows a surplus of $22.1 billion in the 2022-23 budget. Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers the 2023-24 federal budget.

At the time, he forecast a deficit of $13.9 billion.The last time back-to-back budget surpluses were recorded was in 2006-07 and 2007-08 when John Howard was prime minister and Peter Costello was treasurer. The surpluses were worth a combined $36.9 billion compared to the $37.9 billion that Chalmers and Gallagher will confirm. The result is a $29.7 billion improvement on the 2023-24 budget announced in May last year, and confirms Chalmers as the first Labor treasurer to deliver consecutive surpluses since Paul Keating did so in 1988-89 and 1989-90. The result is a more than $6 billion improvement on what Chalmers forecast in May this year, with the better result due to a fall in total government spending. Total forecast revenue has also fallen since May. Chalmers said the second consecutive surplus was proof of the government’s economic management credentials. “These surpluses help pay down Liberal debt, help fight inflation and haven’t come at the expense of cost-of-living relief for people under pressure,” he said. “We’re the first government to post back-to-back surpluses in nearly two decades. A second straight surplus is proof of our responsible economic management.” The reduction in government spending should translate into a smaller deficit in the current financial year. Chalmers has forecast a deficit of $28.3 billion for 2024-25 with some of that due to an expected drop in prices for key commodities such as iron ore and LN

Economics Budget Surplus Australia Economy Politics Inflation

