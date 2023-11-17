Australia reaches World Cup final after thrilling semi-final win against South Africa

Australia is into the Cricket World Cup Final after yet another semi-final classic against South Africa, claiming a three-wicket win with 16 balls remaining. The result sees South Africa knocked out in a World Cup semi-final for the fifth time - three times by Australia - and still searching for its first final appearance. For Australia, it’s the eighth time the men in canary yellow have qualified for the final as they chase a sixth title in Sunday’s decider against India.

