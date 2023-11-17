HEAD TOPICS

Australia reaches World Cup final after thrilling semi-final win against South Africa

Australia will play India in the World Cup final after surviving yet another World Cup semi-final thriller against South Africa. The match was filled with tension as Australia crawled to victory in what was an extraordinary contest.

Australia is into the Cricket World Cup Final after yet another semi-final classic against South Africa, claiming a three-wicket win with 16 balls remaining. The result sees South Africa knocked out in a World Cup semi-final for the fifth time - three times by Australia - and still searching for its first final appearance. For Australia, it’s the eighth time the men in canary yellow have qualified for the final as they chase a sixth title in Sunday’s decider against India.

