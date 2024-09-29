Australia Post Worker Resigns After Stalking Complaint From Woman On His Mail Route

An Australia Post employee in Victoria resigned after a woman on his mail run lodged a complaint about his stalking.An Australia Post employee in Victoria resigned after a woman on his mail run lodged a complaint about his stalking.

“I felt sick to my stomach, it was overwhelming,” Bella told Guardian Australia. “I could only listen to the first few minutes before having to stop. It made my skin crawl.“Initially I didn’t know who it was or where it had come from, and the fear was in not even knowing what or who I was looking out for.”

In the recording, the man outlines his interest in Bella over an extended period, and explains his reaction when seeing her coming out of a shop. He then explains that about six months later he volunteered to work to help out his superior, and “specifically” requested to work the mail route that covered her house.He later hand-delivered the recording to her house, attached to an Australia Post postcard, after trying unsuccessfully for weeks to see her.

“It has been horrendous. I am a 64-year-old woman living alone, I can’t sleep,” she told Guardian Australia. “I am up half the night checking my windows and I have had my dogs sleeping with me.“Australia Post has a lot to answer for. This man has used organisational privilege to stalk women, and the organisation has to be responsible for him,” she said.

She says she reviewed the matter to “assess whether it has been handled appropriately” and the man had resigned immediately when confronted.

