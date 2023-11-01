Australia Post’s new CEO Paul Graham wants to get back to core business of parcels

In fact, the whole headquarters are moving out of the CBD to Burnley – with Graham saying there is no compelling reason for staff to work in the centre of Melbourne – in a move expected to save around $29 million over 10 years.

Graham is using the loss to push hard on the Albanese government, which wholly owns the business, for. The three big changes he wants are to drop daily letter deliveries; to close some full-service post offices in metropolitan areas; and to decouple stamp prices for business and consumers.

The new approach has means cutting back AP’s hospitality spend, which reached its peak under Fahour, who spent, after spending $1.4 million sponsoring the Australian Olympic Team. He also says the culture wasn’t focused enough on customers. AP has developed a program called the AP Way and has put 26,000 staff through it.“It asks them to make a personal choice to commit to be part of the new future – and if they don’t want to, that’s OK, but it’s probably time for them to leave the business.”

He also sees room to expand its $22 million-a-year Bank@Post services, for the big four banks to provide services for bank customers in the regions who have lost their local branch. And despite ANZ boss Shayne Elliott being the only big bank CEO not to sign on, the pair met for the first time on Tuesday.

The regulations also require AP to deliver mail five days a week to everyone in the metro area. Graham still wants to deliver five days a week, but make it a combination of parcels and mail.

