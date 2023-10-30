Australia Post launches new Community Hub @ Post in Orange

The company on Monday launched its first Community Hub @ Post, which has transformed the historic Orange Post Office in the NSW Central Tablelands into a modern retail space.

One of the most promising features includes three change rooms for customers to try their new online-shopping purchases on. Over the past 18 months, Australia Post has designed the space to have distinct zones to support retail customers, business operators and locals, while including new features.For those used to long lines at the front desk, digital queuing allows customers to scan a QR code and receive a text when it’s their turn, allowing them to relax or browse the store.

Australia Post Group chief executive and managing director Paul Graham said the new community hub transformed the post office into a modern, retail experience beneficial for remote Aussies.“Today is a landmark day for Australia Post as we reimagine the post office for the future,” Mr Graham said. headtopics.com

He said the company was “reinventing” how the post office operated to support the changing needs of customers. Australia Post has plans to open more community hub locations at Williamstown in Victoria, Burnie in Tasmania and Noosa Heads in Queensland.

