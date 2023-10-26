Australia news LIVE: PM’s visit to US draws to a close; Report warns there is no safe level for killer stone

Australia’s workplace safety watchdog is warning that no level of silica is safe for tradies in engineered stone products used to make kitchen benchtops, as NSW Premier Chris Minns flagged the state was prepared to go it alone on an all-out ban.

Leaked excerpts of a confidential report call for a blanket ban on engineered stone as there is no evidence lower levels of cancer-causing crystalline silica will be any safer for stonemasons cutting the popular stone slabs, and such levels could even give them a false sense of security.

