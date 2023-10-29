Australia news live: fire bans across NSW and Queensland in hot and windy conditions

‘Australians in Lebanon should leave now,’ Wong says Turning to Lebanon, Penny Wong again urged any Australians in the country to return home as soon as possible: I understand that people have lives in Lebanon, that many Australians are living there, but what I would say to all of you now, our concern is that if armed conflict increases, it could affect wider areas of Lebanon and could close Beirut airport.

‘Australians in Lebanon should leave now,’ Wong says Turning to Lebanon, Penny Wong again urged any Australians in the country to return home as soon as possible: I understand that people have lives in Lebanon, that many Australians are living there, but what I would say to all of you now, our concern is that if armed conflict increases, it could affect wider areas of Lebanon and could close Beirut airport. So the government’s advice is that Australians in Lebanon should leave now, while commercial flights remain available. The reality is if we see a deterioration in security situation, if there is armed conflict, obviously government will always do its best, but the government may not be able to assist everyone who wishes to leave to leave.

Australia news live: bushfire warnings across Queensland with Sunshine Coast homes under threatFollow all the day’s news Read more ⮕

Australia China relations: How the World Trade Organisation helped Australia repair its trade ties with ChinaAustralia’s resistance to Chinese coercion helped win the trade war, but the international trade organisation’s role should not be underplayed. Read more ⮕

‘Par for the course’: Donald Trump does not like to ‘follow rules’Howard University Assistant Professor Dr Niambi Carter says Donald Trump violating a gag order in his civil fraud trial is “par for the course” for the former US president. Donald Trump has been handed a $US10,000 fine for breaching a gag order in a business-fraud lawsuit. Read more ⮕

Fears for passengers after light aircraft crash in QueenslandThere are fears for the occupants of a light aircraft that crashed in the Pioneer Valley in Queensland on Saturday morning. Read more ⮕

Queensland's Premier learns from political damage as Labor and LNP begin unofficial election campaignsQueensland's premier insists she has learnt a lesson from a politically damaging few months, as Labor and the Liberal-National Party launch unofficial election campaigns a year out from polling day, writes Rachel Riga. Read more ⮕

Severe fire warnings issued across QueenslandQueensland authorities warn of extreme fire danger as more than 60 fires burn across the state. An emergency warning was issued for residents south of Gladstone just after midnight for a blaze burning near Lowmead and Colosseum. Two emergency warnings are in place for fires in the Western Downs region near the towns of Tara and Wieambilla. Read more ⮕