Australia news LIVE: Australia and EU walk away from trade deal; Sport betting firms offer to remove logos from match-day jerseys

A last-ditch attempt to secure a free trade agreement with the European Union over better access for Australian meat and protections for continental goods has fallen apart before the “end game” negotiations could start, a move that will set any deal with the bloc back years.

Trade Minister Don Farrell has been in Japan for trade minister G7 meetings and was expected to attend ministerial-level meetings today to negotiate a free trade agreement before the EU heads into elections early next year.However, informal discussions between the parties stalled in Osaka on Sunday evening when it became clear not enough compromise had been made.“We weren’t able to make progress,” Farrell said.

