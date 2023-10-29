Australia news LIVE: Australia and EU walk away from trade deal; Sport betting firms offer to remove logos from match-day jerseys

In Australia, the sports betting sector has offered to remove logos from football club match-day jerseys amid an intense stand-off with the government over a looming clampdown on gambling advertisements.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland is preparing to announce curbs on TV, online and outdoor betting promotions and has been in talks with gambling, TV and sporting code executives.Three sources from these sectors, speaking anonymously to detail confidential discussions, said the gambling industry had offered to stop advertising on football jumpers.

Australia China relations: How the World Trade Organisation helped Australia repair its trade ties with ChinaAustralia’s resistance to Chinese coercion helped win the trade war, but the international trade organisation’s role should not be underplayed. Read more ⮕

With the Voice referendum resoundingly defeated, will Australia ever again change the constitution?With the Voice to Parliament resoundingly defeated, many people – including legal experts – have been left wondering whether there is any hope of ever again changing Australia’s 123-year-old constitution. Read more ⮕

The Rejection of Indigenous Voice Proposal: A Sombre Day in Australia's HistoryThe majority of Australians rejected the proposal for a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous voice, causing pain and disappointment. However, the resilience of the First Nations people is evident, and they will find other ways to move forward. The support from millions of Australians gives hope for the future and the opportunity to educate and inspire the next generation. Read more ⮕

Cricket World Cup LIVE: Australia face New Zealand in crucial clashSaturday’s trans-Tasman stoush in Dharamshala shapes as a crucial match for both sides in the battle for semi-final spots. Read more ⮕

Cricket World Cup LIVE: Australia face New Zealand in crucial clashSaturday’s trans-Tasman stoush in Dharamshala shapes as a crucial match for both sides in the battle for semi-final spots. Read more ⮕

Cricket World Cup LIVE: Australia face New Zealand in crucial clashSaturday’s trans-Tasman stoush in Dharamshala shapes as a crucial match for both sides in the battle for semi-final spots. Read more ⮕