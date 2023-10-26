Australia news live: Albanese meets new US House speaker; Queensland bushfire battle continues

Defence, space and disaster management has topped the agenda as Anthony Albanese’s US visit draws to a close, writes Australian Associated Press. Albanese met Mike Johnson, the new speaker of the US House of Representatives, overnight, saying he hoped Congress would pass legislation related to the Aukus submarine project this year. Albanese met Trump loyalist Johnson on Capitol Hill a day after Johnson’s appointment following protracted wrangling among House Republicans.

“We of course have important legislation required for Aukus,” Albanese told Johnson at the start of their meeting. “We are certainly hoping that the Congress can pass that legislation this year.” Albanese was to spend the last day of his Washington visit meeting with the Friends of Australia Congressional Caucus, Senate leadership and the leadership of key committees, as well as visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) headquarters.

